KVJ Cares- Heart Surgery For Justin

My son was born may of 2007 not knowing he was very sick. At 2 days old he was air lifted to Miami Children’s hospital. He was diagnosed with 5 major defects in his heart called Hypoplatic left heart syndrome. He had is first heart surgery at 4 days old. Fast forward to by the time he was 3 had undergone three heart surgeries. He is now 10 and after 8 cardiac catherization his heart is failing. He has been lisdted for a new heart. He’s has 4 other siblings that we must provide for too. With the multiple trips to the hospital and possible of months be ing out work We are in the need of help. With medical expenses and travel it will add up. I am only working part time 25 hours a week. Here is his go fund me

