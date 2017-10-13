KVJ Cares- Fur Baby Frankie’s Medical Bills

I know this is a lot to ask (and to read), but my parents are in an incredibly sad and difficult situation (and if they knew I was asking for help would definitely not be happy with me and/or would ground me if I was under 18!) It is not me who needs the help, it is their other baby…Frankie, their 2-year-old Blue Heeler dog.

Long story short, my wonderful parents were moving out of their home, having to relocate, and during the move, sweet baby Frankie was hit by a car. The driver had no idea they had hit her and she was drug several feet before my parents were able to stop the car. She was immediately rushed to the ER, and then moved to an intensive and critical care facility downtown. With very little money at their disposal, the doggy ER visit and ambulance ride maxed out their credit cards, and it was unclear if Frankie would make it through the next few hours, let alone the next 24. By morning, multiple tests were ordered to see if any spinal cord or brain damage had occurred. The diagnosis was not only devastating, but financially devastating. The swelling in the brian had started to go down but the spinal cord tests were inconclusive and it is possible that her leg may need to be amputated. Her skin and fur are completely gone, and she needs constant care 24/7. The longer they are able to keep her in the critical care ICU, the better.

Each day of care for poor baby Frankie costs them $1400, on top of the thousands that are alerady owed from the ambulance ride and tests. My parents only have enough money in savings, so it is with heavy emotions, that I am asking for support, prayers and donations. Their current funds will only allow Frankie to stay in this required care facility for a few more days.

I know that Frankie is still clinging for life and they are suffering (silently), thus I ask you for your help and prayers. I understand this is a heavy, emotional request, but any support from family, friends and loved ones would go a long way.

Thank you so very much for all of your positive thoughts, prayers, love, and donations if you can.

https://www.gofundme.com/fur-baby-frankies-medical-bills

