Thursday, October 5 at 5 PM – 9 PM

West Palm Beach Waterfront Park – 100 Clematis st, West Palm Beach, Florida 33401

This is the 2nd Annual KVJ 5K, benefiting Little Smiles, is now a Glow Run! The race route will again go along the Waterfront in Downtown West Palm Beach. The race ends at Clematis by Night. There will be glow-in-the-dark corn hole & ping-pong. Register now and get advance pricing!

Find Tickets at: www.kvj5k.com

