KVJ 2018 Hurricane Predictions By Jeremy Kaufman | Apr 11, 2018 @ 8:31 PM KVJ reads off the list of Hurricane Names for 2018 and guesses which one’s they think will be a problem for South Florida! RELATED CONTENT Virginia admits to an sin she has not shared in 15 years! She had a “‘stinky sin” she admitted to the KVJ Confessional today! JBird wants to know, Did you guys see the hailstorm that happened yesterday?!? Kevin is always a busy guy, but is he just using it as an excuse to spare your feelings? Producer Dennys Awful Celebrity Impressions Can YOU beat Kevin’s son in arcade games? Virginia made a vagina cake and some people are not happy!