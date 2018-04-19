Krispy Kreme’s New Glazed Donut Is in Stores for One Week Only!

Can’t get enough Krispy Kreme’s donut creations? Well, get ready for another special treat. From Monday, April 23rd to Sunday, April 29th the Krispy Kreme Lemon Glaze Donut will be available. Lemon lovers will get a full week to enjoy the new flavor which tastes like a lemon pound cake, especially the frosting part. “There has been so much anticipation and zest for the new Lemon Glaze Doughnut, we can’t wait to share the joy with our fans,” Chief Marketing Officer Jackie Woodward said of the new flavor. Krispy Kreme fans voted in January for the donut they most wanted, the Lemon Glaze Doughnut beat out blueberry, caramel, and maple.

Will you be in line for the Lemon Glaze Doughnut?

What other flavors would you like to see Krispy Kreme make?