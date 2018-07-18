KIMPTON SUMMER HOTEL CONTEST RULES

No purchase necessary to enter or win. A purchase will not increase your chance

of winning.

Alpha Media – Palm Beach Stations include: WRMF-FM, WEAT-FM, WMBX-FM,

WMEN-AM

1. ELIGIBILITY RESTRICTIONS

a. The Promotion is open to all legal residents of the United States and the District

of Columbia (except NY and FL) who are 18 years of age or older at the time of entry

and who live in the United States. Employees of WRMF-FM, WEAT-FM, WMBX-FM,

WMEN-AM (the “Station”), its parent, subsidiary, and affiliated entities, its advertising

agencies, participating sponsors/promotional partners, other broadcast stations in the

Station’s listening area, and the members of their immediate families (spouse, parents,

siblings or children) or households (whether related or not) are ineligible to participate or

win. This Promotion is subject to all applicable federal, state, and local laws and

regulations. Void outside the United States, in NY and FL, as applicable, and where

prohibited.

b. Listeners may only win an Alpha Media contest valued at $600 or more, once

every six months.

c. Winners must provide a valid ID and sign a release upon claiming prize.

d. Entrants are required to provide truthful information and the Station will reject and

delete any entry that it discovers to be false or fraudulent. The Station will disqualify

any entry from any individual who does not meet the eligibility requirements, and will

also delete any entry as required by law.

2. ENTRY

a. To participate in the Promotion, you may enter via the following method(s):

Register to win at WRMF.com , Sunny1079.com, X1023.com, 640TheHurricane.com.

FOR INTERNET CONTESTS – Follow the links and instructions to enter

and submit your first and last name, complete postal address (street, city, state, and zip

code), telephone number, date of birth, and a valid email address in the online entry

form. Internet entries will be deemed made by the authorized account holder of the

email address submitted at the time of entry. The authorized account holder is the

natural person who is assigned to the email address by an internet access provider,

online service provider or other organization that is responsible for assigning the email

address or the domain associated with the submitted email address. Multiple entrants

are not permitted to share the same email address. Entries submitted will not be

acknowledged or returned. Use of any device to automate entry is prohibited. Proof of

submission of an entry shall not be deemed proof of receipt by Station. The

contest/sweepstakes administrator’s computer is the official time-keeping device for the

Promotion.

Only one internet entry per person and one entry per email address are permitted. OR

Only one internet entry per person and per email address per day is permitted.

3. PRIZES AND ODDS OF WINNING

a. Quantity of Prizes and approximate retail value are as specified in contest

promotion.

b. Odds of winning depend on number of eligible entries.

c. Listeners do not need to be present to win unless otherwise specified.

d. There is no substitution, transfer, or cash equivalent for prizes, except that the

Station may, at its sole discretion and to the extent permitted by law, substitute

prizes of comparable value or cash. The prizes are expressly limited to the

item(s) listed above and do not include taxes, gratuities or any other expenses.

Other restrictions may apply.

a. WRMF-FM Prizing :One (1) certificate to Kimpton’s Surfcomber South

Beach Hotel. Three day / two night stay. Valued at four hundred and

ninety five dollars ($495).

b. WEAT-FM Prizing: One (1) certificate to Kimptons Angler’s South Beach

Hotel. Three day / two night stay. Valued at five hundred and eleven

dollars ($511).

c. WMBX-FM Prizing :One (1) certificate to Kimpton’s Epic Hotel. Three day /

two night stay. Valued at four hundred and ten dollars ($410).

d. WMEN-AM Prizing: One (1) certificate to Kimptons Vero Beach Hotel &

Spa. Three day / two night stay. Valued at four hundred and seventy

dollars ($470).

4. WINNER SELECTION AND NOTIFICATION

a. Decisions of Station management with respect to the Promotion are final.

b. Winner(s) (or their parents or legal guardians if under the age of majority) must

execute and return any required affidavit of eligibility and release, publicity release,

within ten (10) days of notification attempt or winner will be disqualified and the prize will

be forfeited and an alternate winner(s) may be chosen.

c. Unless otherwise specified in the prize notification, all prizes or prize certificates

may be picked up at the Station at the address below. The winner(s) will forfeit any

prize or prize certificate not claimed within thirty (30) days of winning. Perishable or time

sensitive prizes not claimed prior to the expiration and/or event date if within less than

the designated 30 days will also be forfeited.

5. CONDITIONS

a. Payments of all federal, state and local taxes are solely the responsibility of the

winner(s). Winner(s) will be required to complete and submit an IRS Form W-9 or the

equivalent including a winner’s full Social Security Number for receipt of any prize

valued at $600 or more or for any prizes awarded by the Station in a calendar year with

an aggregate value of $600 or more. Failure to submit a complete W-9 or equivalent

will result in disqualification and forfeiture of the prize.

b. Participating in the Promotion and acceptance of a prize constitutes a winner’s

and guest’s (where applicable) permission for the Station or its agents to photograph,

film and record each winner, and to use his/her name, address (city and state), likeness,

photograph, voice, biographical information and/or any statements made by him/her

regarding the Promotion or its sponsors for purposes of trade, publicity or promotion

without additional financial or other compensation, and, the Station may, where legal,

require a winner (and guest or travel companion, where applicable) to sign a publicity

release confirming such consent prior to acceptance of the prize. It is the responsibility

of the winner(s) to ensure that their guest(s) or travel companion(s) sign and return to

the Station any required release.

c. By participating in the Promotion, you:

i. agree to grant the Station a non-exclusive, perpetual, worldwide license to

edit, telecast, exhibit, rerun, reproduce, use, syndicate, license, print, distribute and

otherwise exploit the items (including any photos, videos, audio, or written material)

submitted as part of your contest entry (the “Materials”), or any portion thereof, in any

manner and in any and all formats and media now known or hereafter devised, without

payment to you or any third party;

ii. acknowledge that the Station reserves the right, in its sole discretion, not

to use the Materials at all; and

iii. represent and warrant that: you are 18 years of age or older; you have the

full legal right, power and authority to grant to the Station the license provided for

herein; you own or control the complete exhibition and other rights to the Materials you

submitted for the purposes contemplated in this license; you are either the parent (or

legal guardian) of any minor featured in the Materials or have received the express

consent of the parent (or legal guardian) for any such minor to appear in the Materials

and to enter the minor’s likeness in the Materials in the contest; and neither the

Materials nor the exercise of the rights granted herein shall infringe upon or violate the

right of privacy or right of publicity of, or constitute a libel or slander against, or violate

any common law or any other right of, any person or entity.

d. Prior to awarding any prize or prize certificate, and depending on the nature of

the prize and eligibility requirements of the Promotion, the Station in its sole discretion

may require verification of Promotion winner’s or winners’ identification by a showing of

valid government-issued photo identification. By participating and/or accepting a prize,

entrants, winner(s) and guests (if applicable) agree to release and hold harmless the

Station, its sponsor(s) and promotional partner(s), its advertising and promotion

agencies, and each of their respective parent, subsidiary and affiliated entities, and the

officers, shareholders, directors, employees, agents, representatives, successors, and

assigns of each of them (collectively, the “Released Parties”) against any and all claims

or liability arising directly or indirectly from the prize or participation in the Promotion.

The Station may also require eligible Promotion winner(s) and their guests or travel

companions, if any (as well as each of their parent(s) or legal guardian(s), if winner(s),

guest(s) or travel companion(s) are under the age of majority in their state of residence),

to sign a liability release confirming such consent. It is the responsibility of the winner(s)

to ensure that their guest(s) or travel companion(s) sign and return to the Station any

required release.

e. The Station, in its sole discretion, reserves the right to disqualify any person (and

all of their entries) from this Promotion if he or she tampers with the entry process, the

operation of the Promotion, or the operation of the Station’s website, Facebook Page,

and/or any other social networking site used in the Promotion, or is otherwise in

violation of the rules. The Station further reserves the right, at its sole discretion, to

modify, cancel, terminate or suspend the Promotion, or any part of it, if it is not capable

of completion as planned or if any fraud, technical failures or any factor beyond the

Station’s control, including infection by computer virus, bugs, tampering, unauthorized

intervention or technical failures of any sort, corrupt or affect the administration,

security, fairness, integrity or proper conduct of the Promotion as determined by the

Station in is sole discretion. Any attempt by an entrant or any person to deliberately

damage any station website, Facebook Page, and/or any other social networking site

used in the Promotion or to undermine the legitimate operation of this Promotion may

be a violation of criminal and civil laws. Should such an attempt be made, the Station

reserves the right to seek full prosecution and/or damages from any such individual to

the fullest extent permitted by law. The Station’s failure to enforce any term of these

Official Rules shall not constitute a waiver of this provision. If due to circumstances

beyond the control of the Station, any competition or prize-related event or travel is

delayed, rescheduled, postponed or cancelled, the Station reserves the right, but not

the obligation, to modify, terminate, suspend or cancel the Promotion and shall not be

required to award a substitute prize.

f. The Released Parties are not responsible for (i) typographical or other errors in

the printing, the offering or the administration of the Promotion, or in the announcement

of a prize; (ii) entries not received due to difficulty accessing the internet, service outage

or delays, computer difficulties, malfunctions, disconnections, other technological

failures, telephone service outages, delays, dropped calls, or busy signals, or any other

difficulties that may prevent an individual from sending or receiving a text message; or

(iii) lost, stolen, mangled, misdirected, postage due, illegible, incomplete, incorrect, or

late entries. Further, the Released Parties are not responsible for any part of a

Promotion prize that cannot be awarded due to acts of god, acts of war, natural

disasters, weather, acts of terrorism or other factors beyond the Station’s control.

g. To obtain a copy of the Official Rules or a list of winner(s) following completion of

the Promotion (please specify which), send a self-addressed, stamped envelope (VT

residents may omit return postage) specifying “Official Rules” or “Winner List” to Winner

List or Official Rules Request, Alpha Media – West Palm Beach , 701 Northpoint

Parkway Suite 500, West Palm Beach, FL 33407 . A copy of the Official Rules and a

list of winner(s) (when complete) are also available during regular business hours at the

main studio of Alpha Media – West Palm Beach , 701 Northpoint Parkway Suite

500, West Palm Beach, FL 3340 . All such requests must be received within thirty (30)

days following completion of the Promotion.

6. TERMS OF USE AGREEMENT & PRIVACY POLICY

a. By entering this Promotion, you agree to the Station’s Terms of Use Agreement

and to the use of your personal information as described in the Privacy Policy located

at: http://www.sunny1079.com/terms-of-use http://www.wrmf.com/terms-of-use/

http://www.x1023.com/terms-of-use/ http://www.640thehurricane.com/terms-of-use/

(Terms of Use) and http://www.sunny1079.com/privacy-policy/

http://www.wrmf.com/privacy-policy/ http://www.x1023.com/privacy-policy/



(Privacy Policy) or at the main studio of Alpha Media – West Palm Beach , 701

Northpoint Parkway Suite 500, West Palm Beach, FL 3340.

