As soon as you get one/have one…shouldn’t you enjoy it for more than A WEEK before thinking “I want another one already!” Not according to our dear Kimmy Kardashian West! Sources are saying she wants to ask the surrogate to have another one for her. Chicago is like a week old! Can you love her for a bit before moving on to the next!!

