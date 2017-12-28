Khloe Kardashian Upset With People Slamming Her Pregnancy Workouts
By Beth
|
Dec 28, 2017 @ 1:00 PM

Khloe Kardashian is facing backlash from people who aren’t pleased with her pregnancy workouts.
“For the ones who all of a sudden think they’re physicians, my doctor and I communicate and my workouts are cleared and highly recommended!” Khloe posted on Twitter. Some even had the audacity to comment on the size of her baby bump saying that it looked “too small”.
The 33 year old decided to post an article on Twitter from Fit Pregnancy and Baby that explains the benefits of exercising while pregnant to show people there was nothing wrong with her working out while pregnant and that it’s actually recommended.
Khloe did have supporters in the midst of all the hate that said, “Everybody is different during pregnancy.” Did you or someone you know workout while being pregnant?

 

 

