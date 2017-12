Kevin Hart’s opening monologue on “Saturday Night Live” was not well received! The Twitterverse slammed Hart’s routine as sexist, outdated, and completely tone-deaf in today’s society. What do you think about Hart’s jokes? Hilarious or offensive? Check out the video here and let us know what you think!

The post Kevin Hart Blasted on Twitter For ‘Tone-Deaf’ “Saturday Night Live” Monologue appeared first on The KVJ Show.