Kevin calls out a Ferrari driving jerk who won’t stop parking in handicap spots, but he has no placard!

This is the SECOND time this same guy in a red Ferrari has taken the Handicap spot at the Twin Peaks restaurant, and he doesn’t show a handicap placard anywhere on his car! Kevin saw the same guy on Sunday do the same thing and he didn’t snap a picture. But luckily Kevin’s friend went to Twin Peaks last night…..and guess who showed up?

On Monday I called out a guy that reverse-parked his Ferrari in the handicapped spot at Twin Peaks before athletically springing into the outdoor bar. Well, I guess he’s back!!! pic.twitter.com/jpB1YVOVRn — Kevin Rolston (@kevinrolston) April 13, 2018