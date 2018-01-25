Ok, 2 of those make sense…but Dave Chappelle? Is he gonna tell jokes between verses? Don’t get me wrong, I love Dave! Maybe he’s the opener to the opener?

It could be because Dave is nominated for Best Comedy Album (his first-ever Grammy) thanks to The Age of Spin & Deep In the Heart of Texas.

This years show is going to be out of control! The performers are just plain WOW!!! Elton John with Miley Cyrus, Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars, Cardi B, SZA, Alessia Cara, Khalid, Logic, Childish Gambino, Sam Smith!

I’m going to have to drink coffee to make sure I can stay away til the end!

The post Kendrick Lamar, U2 and Dave Chappelle opening the Grammy’s on Sunday! appeared first on 97.9 WRMF.