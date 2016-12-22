Kendra Wilkinson Baskett Tells Seven Year Old About Santa

Reality television star Kendra Wilkinson Baskett says she has already spilled the beans about Santa to her seven-year-old son Hank IV.

The former Girls Next Door star says she made the decision because she wanted to let her son know he could trust her to always tell him the truth.

“I want little Hank to know that he can rely on me for his truths, not his friends, and now I can go home and really teach him that this is what the holidays are about.”

Speaking of the truth, Kendra also said that she prepping to tell her children about the time she lived in the Playboy mansion as one of Hugh Hefner’s girlfriends and has even taken them to the mansion.

“I warm them up — I say, ‘This is where I used to live,’ ” Kendra continued.

“I’m starting them off by just explaining little things like that, but as they get older, I have no shame in explaining what my thinking was.”