Katy Perry OFFICIALLY an American Idol Judge

Just when you thought that American Idol was gone, ABC is bringing it back & this time with some amazing SUPERSTAR judges. It’s official Katy Perry will be an American Idol judge. She made the announcement today via Twitter! Perry has been approached by “The Voice” before but “Idol” will be her entry into the world of reality singing shows. Perry said, “I’m always listening to new music and love discovering diamonds in the rough.”

Katy is going to be a VERY busy lady; new album, new tour & new job on AI!

SO thrilled @ABCNetwork is bringing back @AmericanIdol, and I’m bringing it back to the 🎶MUSIC🎶 👁 you at auditions❗ pic.twitter.com/E0DGe3pVcY — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) May 16, 2017

Also in “final talks” with the show, Coldplay’s Chris Martin! With Chris Daughtry confirmed last week, this panel of judges will be the best yet!