Katy Perry Is Selling Scented Jelly Sandals !
By Telena Harpel
|
Apr 13, 2018 @ 11:15 AM

Katy Perry has finally come up with a way to keep foot order at bay with her newly designed sandals called “The Geli”. The fruity smelling sandals come in green (lime), red (strawberry), white (cherry), pink (watermelon), orange (peach), and yellow (lemon) and feature the corresponding fruit as a focal point. “The Geli” is reminiscent of the shoes you fell in love with as a kid in the 90’s and have fans in a frenzy, as some sizes are sold out and have proven hard to get a hold of.   The sandals retail for $49 and are available katyperrycollections.com.

Will you try the new Geli this Summer?

