Katy Perry | “Chained to the Rhythm”

KATY PERRY UNLEASHES NEW SINGLE,“CHAINED TO THE RHYTHM”
Katy Will Perform The Song Live At The GRAMMYs®,Airing On CBS This Sunday, February 12
Katy Perry’s cumulative streams now exceed 18 billion worldwide and she is the most-followed person globally on Twitter. She made her Capitol Records debut with 2008’s One of theBoys and cemented her status as a global superstar with the follow-up album, Teenage Dream(2010). PRISM, her 2013 album, debuted at No. 1 on iTunes in 100 countries and has sold morethan 12.5 million adjusted albums worldwide. With the singles “Firework” and “Dark Horse”
each surpassing the 10 million threshold including song sales and streams, Katy is the firstfemale artist to earn two RIAA Digital Single Diamond Awards. Cumulatively, she has soldmore than 40 million adjusted albums and over 125 million tracks worldwide. Katy played to atotal of two million people on the sold-out, 151-date Prismatic World Tour and headlined theSuper Bowl XLIX halftime show, which set a record as the most-watched Super Bowl halftimeshow ever.
