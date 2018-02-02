So by now you’ve probably heard Justin Timberlake is performing the Halftime show at this Sunday’s Super Bowl. One has to wonder though what NFL execs thought of his comments during the Super Bowl press conference. When he was asked if his son would play football he shut it down without hesitation, saying it would never happen! The back peddling started almost immediately after… Do you guys think the NFL would be upset by Justin’s comments? -Suits
Did Justin Timberlake Just Diss The NFL????
|
Feb 2, 2018 @ 7:10 PM