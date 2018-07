Months after an album release and tour, Justin Timberlake is back in the studio in the Bahamas cooking up new music.

JT posted an Instagram picture of him in the studio with hitmaker James Fauntleroy and Drake’s former producer Nineteen 85.

Last week’s Bahamas Sessions. A post shared by Justin Timberlake (@justintimberlake) on Jul 2, 2018 at 7:01am PDT

Why is he back in the studio so early?

Well, some think it’s because of the poor sales of his album, “Man of the Woods.”

Do you think that Justin’s “Man of the Woods” album was a flop?