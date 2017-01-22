Justin Bieber Think’s the Weeknd’s Music is Whack

**VIDEO WARNING: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE **

I can’t tell if Justin Bieber is just saying this because the Weeknd is now dating his ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez or if the Biebs really doesn’t like the Weeknd’s music, but Bieber was recently recorded telling a TMZ camera man he thinks the Weeknd’s music is ‘whack.”

A TMZ cameraman in asked Justin if he listens to the Weeknd’s music and Justin responded by saying “Hell no, I can’t listen to a Weeknd song, That s–t’s wack.”

Now I believe the cameraman was asking the Biebs about the Weeknd because not too long ago, he and Justin’s ex- Selena Gomez went public with their new relationship.

The two were pictured kissing outside of a Santa Monica, Calif., restaurant where they were said to have had a nice romantic date.

Though Selena and the Weeknd have been pictured together, some including Bieber believe the relationship will not last and may only be for publicity.

Selena and to Weeknd are currently working on a project together and as Biebs explains it, he believes Selena has used him Zedd and Nick Jonas for publicity when they were working on new projects.