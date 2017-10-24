JusticeForJanet – Do you want to see her at Half Time?

I will welcome her, if she does this song first! But come on lady….you bared your chest DURING HALF TIME! That was weird and uncomfortable and not appropriate. I don’t care if Justin Timberlake knew about it or not, it was YOU that was oddly hanging out at the end of your performance. YOU are the reason you have been banned from the NFL or whomever banned you from ever performing again. And btw, do you even want to do the Half Time show again? Or is this just people mad that Justin has been asked back and you haven’t?

I like you Janet, but your boob baring performance was a real turn off. Keep doing concert tours and we’ll just see you there.