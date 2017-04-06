June 5 – August 11, 2017 | 10 Week-Long Sessions

The Jupiter Outdoor Center Summer Camp is an adventure program for kids ages 6 – 14 years old designed to get kids out from behind the glow of television and computer screens and into the outdoors. Our camp is also fully accredited by the American Camp Association which demonstrates our level of commitment to safety and program design. Campers will be kayaking, stand up paddleboarding, snorkeling, surfing, and skim boarding throughout all of the amazing waterways we are so lucky to have here in Jupiter.

At the end of each week we will end our fun with a Friday beach day, the campers look forward to this special day on the beach all week long. In addition to getting the campers active and into our beautiful natural areas, our camp staff will be implementing fun programs and activities blended with curriculum and exercises developed by the American Canoe Association, the leading paddle sports training organization in the country.

Our team of first aid and CPR certified counselors along with some of the best environmental educators in the area from The River Center are commit

ted to making camp one of the most fun and rewarding experiences for your child this spring break!

What We Offer: Our sessions have a full day and half day option to choose from; 9am-2pm or 9am-5pm. We have discounts for siblings offered to parents that signup for week long sessions please use the following discount code on the registration form: SIBS. Campers also paddle for free all year long at the Jupiter Outdoor Center with a paying adult, so your camper can teach you a thing or two about paddling while you spend some family time together on the water!

For more information, click here ​