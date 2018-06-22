Johnny Depp’s Over-Spending Is Worse Than We Thought

Now that Johnny Depp’s ex-manager is suing the actor, we’re learning more about his money habits.

First, let’s talk about his drinking. According to the lawsuit, Depp spends $30,000 A MONTH on wine. A. MONTH. Depp isn’t even debating that, only saying, “It’s insulting to say I spent $30,000 a month on wine, because it was far more.”

The Management Group (TMG) also alleged that Depp blew $200,000 a month on private planes, $150,000 a month on around-the-clock security, and $300,000 a month to maintain a staff of 40 people, as well as $18 million on a yacht, $4 million on a failed record label and $3 million to shoot the author Hunter S. Thompson’s ashes out of a cannon.

This all may sound crazy, but he’s not even disputing it.

According to the actor, he knows he blows his money, saying, “My son had to hear about how his old man lost all his money from kids at school, that’s not right.”

What’s the dumbest thing you’ve ever spent money on?