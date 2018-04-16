John Stamos – First time dad at 54!

John Stamos and his wife, Catlin McHugh, have welcomed a son. The news was shared on Instagram. Stamos said in the caption of a picture of him holding his son on his chest, “From now on, the best part of me will always be my wife and my son. Welcome Billy Stamos (named after my father) #NotJustanUncleAnymore #Overjoyed.” This is the first child for Stamos. He is 54 years old. People got word from a rep for Stamos saying mom and baby are healthy and at home.

Do you know of any first time fathers who are a bit older than normal?