Joe Biden and Lady Gaga team up for sexual assault PSA

Lady Gaga and former Vice President Joe Biden teamed up for a public service announcement calling for action against sexual assault.

Biden said, “I’m not only with a great friend but a fierce advocate” in speaking about Gaga. He continued, “Lady Gaga has been the voice for people who have been forgotten and people who have been abused. Well it happened to her. She’s shown enormous courage. And we want to make it real clear. It’s on us.”

The PSA is a part of the “It’s On Us” campaign launched in 2014 by Biden and former President Barack Obama. The initiative focused on ending sexual assaults on college campuses.

Gaga said, “I’m a sexual assault survivor and I know the effects, the aftermath, the trauma – psychological, physical, mental. It can be terrifying waking up every day feeling unsafe in your own body. But we’re here to remind you that it’s important to reach out to someone in your life that you can trust and to know that they will be there to help you. There will be someone to listen.”

