Jimmy Kimmel gets guest hosts for the week

Jimmy Kimmel will have guest hosts this week on Jimmy Kimmel Live. Kimmel’s infant son Billy had a second heart surgery scheduled but it needed to be postponed due to the common cold.

Shaquille O’Neal filled in for Kimmel on Monday night.

Dave Grohl will host on Tuesday followed by Channing Tatum on Wednesday and Jennifer Lawrence on Thursday.

Do you wish late night hosts would let other guest host their shows more often?