Jennifer Lawrence Plane Crash Scare

Jennifer Lawrence almost died in a plane crash over the weekend when plane had to make an emergency landing. The “Passengers” actress was in a small, private plane that had taken off from Louisville, Kentucky . . . and at 31,000 feet, one of the engines failed. The pilot was able to maneuver the plane to make the unscheduled landing in Buffalo. And it’s a good thing, because during the landing their only other engine failed in the process. Jennifer is safe, and everyone checked out, it sounds like no one was hurt.