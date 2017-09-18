Jedediah is leaving The View!

Man, that show is a revolving door! Jedediah was only on for 1 season! I’m glad Raven left – I like her more as a comedian (Raven’s Home on The Disney Channel is so funny!! I also LOVED That’s So Raven and she’s a hoot on Black*ish). Candace Cameron-Bure was only on for a hot minute too! It seems unless you agree with the rest of the panel, you get the boot. The HOW is it “The View”? Doesn’t that mean different people’s points of VIEW!? I don’t get it! I’m surprised Sara Haines has lasted this long.

Word is Meghan McCain may be replacing Jedediah. Wonder how long she’ll last!