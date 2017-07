The KVJ Show is kicking off JBird’s Daring Summer with a dare “To Be Bare”! Help raise $1,000 for Little Smiles and he will run an entire mile in the buff. On your mark, get set – let’s get him running!

If You Would Like To Contribute and See Jbird Run A Nude Mile- Click Below!!!

