JBird wants to know, Did you guys see the hailstorm that happened yesterday?!? By Telena Harpel | Apr 11, 2018 @ 4:53 PM Did anyone see the hail storm today? @jasonkvj did! #HailYes A post shared by KVJshow (@kvjshow) on Apr 10, 2018 at 4:06pm PDT RELATED CONTENT Virginia admits to an sin she has not shared in 15 years! She had a “‘stinky sin” she admitted to the KVJ Confessional today! Kevin is always a busy guy, but is he just using it as an excuse to spare your feelings? Producer Dennys Awful Celebrity Impressions Can YOU beat Kevin’s son in arcade games? Virginia made a vagina cake and some people are not happy! Jbird’s Aunt Ann got real mad when Virginia made fun of her age on the air!