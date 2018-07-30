JBird Hurts Himself Doing A Wrestling Move By KVJDennys | Jul 30, 2018 @ 1:21 PM Jbird loves to honor wrestlers who pass away by performing their finishing move on someone from the KVJ Show. Nikolai Volkoff passed away so Jbird did his finishing move but ended up hurting his knee. R.I.P. Nikolai Volkoff! SHARE RELATED CONTENT Think Fast (07-30-2018) The Summer Movie Showdown- Which Is The Better Movie? Drunk Girl Trivia (07-27-2018) Jbird Cereal Combination Challenge Read My Lips (07-26-2018) Fella’s, Do You Have Summer Peen?