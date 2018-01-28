Jay Z Ends His 6-Year Grammy Boycott for Beyonce

Jay Z is officially back and winning awards even before he has even stepped foot inside the Madison Square Garden for the 60th Grammy’s.

The Icon was presented with the 2018 Salute to Industry Icons Award Saturday night at Clive Davis’ Pre-Grammy Gala at the Sheraton Time Square.

Instead of praising his team who we are sure knows they are appreciated, the rapper used his acceptance speech to officially end his boycott with the Grammys and accept them for what they are.

During the Gala Jay Z said he first began his boycott of the Grammys after 1998 when fellow rapper DMX was not nominated for a Grammy despite releasing two records that did extremely well. It was eventually his love and want to support his lovely wife Beyonce that convinced him to return in 2004.

“My first time coming back, six years later, [was] for the Crazy in Love album with the beautiful Miss Beyoncé.”

But even then relations between the award show and Jay Z seemed to be strained as it has been with so many other artists but Jay Z says he’s ready to put all of that aside.

“I realized, man, all this is super subjective, and everyone’s doing their best, and the Academy—they’re human like we are, and they’re voting on things that they like; it’s subjective. And we believe in it because we do.”

“We can pretend that we don’t care, but we really care—we care because we see the most incredible stand on that stage, and we aspire to be that. So I realized: I had to be there. That is the idea, for us to all get involved and to push this thing further,” he added.

Jay Z is nominated for eight Grammys tonight, including one for album of the Year.

But don’t worry if he does not pick up an award tonight, from his speech, it seems like he’ll be ok with that too.

“No matter what happens at the Grammys, it’s going to be what it is: Bob Marley‘s gonna be Bob Marley whether he’s nominated for a Grammy or not. Tupac is gonna be Tupac. Biggie is gonna be Biggie. That’s true. But in this industry, we have to… the things that we hold and we love and we treasure, that we respect, we have to get involved. I stand here on the shoulders of all the beautiful people,” he continued.”

The Grammys take place tonight at 7:30 am on CBS EST.