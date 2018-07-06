J. Lo and A-Rod Spark Engagement Rumors With Beach Pic

Jennifer Lopez has been married three times but maybe the fourth might be the charm.

Jennifer and Alex Rodriguez sparked engagement rumors after she was spotted in a July 4th beach pic wearing a ring on THAT finger (yes, the wedding one!)

J. Lo captioned the Instagram shot, ‘It’s the lil quiet moments that matter the most.’

She has said in the past that although she wants to “grow old with someone in a committed relationship,” she isn’t in any rush to settle down. The couple went public with their relationship last March.

Halle Berry, J. Lo, Jennifer Aniston all seem like dream women but they are forever unlucky in love.

Why don’t you think leading lady relationships last?