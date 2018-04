Jenna Dewan has removed any sign of the name Tatum from her social media. Dewan and Channing Tatum announced their separation a couple weeks ago. Her Twitter and Instagram accounts have always been @JennaDewan. Tatum was attached in the name box – until Thursday. In Channing Tatum news, he was spotted on Thursday in London without his wedding ring for the first time in 9 years.

Have you had to change all of your status boxes on social media because of a break-up?