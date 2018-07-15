It’s National Ice Cream Day! Which Means Free Ice Cream!

It’s national ice cream day and I know you are wondering… WHERE ARE THE DEALS! Look no further!

Arby’s – Yes, we were surprised too but as it turns out, Arby’s has been celebrating the month of July with $1 Coke floats!

Baskin-Robbins – Baskin-Robbins is going all out for National Ice cream day! Not only are they offering customers BOGOs on ice cream cones and sundaes and $2 off their shakes when you download their app, but they also decided today was the perfect day to introduce their new limited-edition Freak Shakes! These shakes come in Unicorn, Oreo ‘n Cookies and Donut Shop flavors and look oh so yummy!

Blue Bell – Every day this month is National Ice Cream day with Blue Bell! They are celebrating by bringing by our favorites all month long. Head over to your local grocer to see what flavors Blue Bell has put back on the shelves!

Carvel – Live near a Carvel? Well, today you can enjoy BOGO deals on a soft-serve cone or cup.

Cumberland Farms – Texting “Scoops” to 64827 will get you $1 off any Ultimate Scoops Ice Cream.

Dairy Queen – We know you probably have dozens of apps on your phone already, but downloading this app will get you a free small Blizzard…

Dippin’ Dots- explore your childhood with a free mini cup of Dippin’ Dots.

PetSmart – National Ice Cream day isn’t just for humans, today you can bring your dog to PetSmart locations that have the Pets Hotel and they can enjoy a free doggie ice cream.

Whole Foods – If you miss any of today’s deals or didn’t quite get your fix of ice cream don’t worry, your local Whole Foods market has you covered on Monday with a two for $6 deal on pints of Ben & Jerry’s ice cream, free in-store “Sundae Fundae” samples, and because Monday is also Prime Day, Amazon members will get an extra 10% off in store.

Yogurtland – They may be known for their frozen yogurts but today they are taking part in National Ice Cream day with BOGO deals on ice cream, frozen yogurt, and sorbets from 1-6pm.