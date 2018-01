So anything thoughts of Justin getting the band back together has pretty much been poo-poo’d by Joey Fatone. A paparazzo caught up with him in LA and basically said – hey, if we were gonna be in the Super Bowl, we’d be there practicing right now.

Crud balls. BUT, it’s still going to be AMAZING! I don’t know about you, but I really like that last track he dropped, “Filthy”. What did you think of it?