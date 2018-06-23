It’s A Bird! It’s A Plane! It’s Sheriff Dean Cain!

I think I’m moving to Idaho and am going to speed around until Dean Cain pulls me over! He’s a Sheriff in St. Anthony!

Some celebrity police officers include Steven Seagal and Shaq, and now you can add Dean Cain to the list.

Actor Dean Cain, probably most famous for his role as Superman, is now hoping to be a real-life Superman as he has officially been sworn into the Idaho Police Department as a reserve officer.

Cain said, “Real heroes don’t wear capes. Real Superheroes wear uniforms and badges and stethoscopes!”

Can you imagine being pulled over by Dean Cain? I would be so excited!!