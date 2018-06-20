Is ‘The Nanny’ the next big reboot?

It’s been 20 years since Fran Drescher was a household name and the ‘Nanny’ was on TV, but apparently, a revival of the beloved series is in the works.

ET spoke with Drescher about the show and Drescher began talking about how much people really love that show. When asked if there could be a series revival, like Roseanne, Drescher said she and her co-creator/ex-husband Peter Marc Jacob were “talking about it”. She went on to say, “We’re working on a very big project. It’s going to be very exciting for the fans, but I’m not at liberty to announce it yet. But it’s gonna be big.”

Could it be? Could Drescher’s obnoxious, but beloved voice soon be back in our living rooms? We’ll have to wait and see. I actually watched this show for the first time on my last cruise (they have the strangest things on cruise ship tv’s). I didn’t think it was bad, but I’m not sure I’d be all that into a reboot. Would you be watching this? -Suits