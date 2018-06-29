Instagram Adds Music to Stories

If you’re a fan of posting on your Instagram story, the photos that only stay on your page for 24 hours, you’re going to love this new feature.

According to an announcement made by Instagram yesterday (June 28), users will now be able to add music to their stories, adding some life to the short-lived posts. Users will be able to add a soundtrack the same way they currently add all the other stickers.

Do you think this is a good addition to Instagram Stories?

Which do you like better Instagram or Snapchat?

