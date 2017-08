Holy moly does this movie look scary! And Jennifer Lawrence said filming it took a toll on her. So badly, infact, that she had her own “happy place” to go between scenes that was a tent with “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” on a loop and lots of candy. This horror flick will be in theaters on 9/15. YIKES!

Can we discuss how Michelle Pfeiffer hasn’t aged since the 80’s?!

Also….where IS her Mother?