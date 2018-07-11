I’m Going To Oprah’s For Dinner Tonight! Kind of.

As if she has more room on her plate, Oprah Winfrey is entering the restaurant business. She announced an equity investment in True Food Kitchen.

Winfrey will join the board of directors and act as a consultant for the healthy food restaurant.

Since Oprah invested in Weight Watchers back in 2015, shares of the company’s stock have risen over 1,100 percent. True Food Kitchen hopes Oprah’s influence will help them increase their business.

There is a True Food Kitchen in Boca! Have you been? Will Oprah’s investment cause you to check out the restaurant?