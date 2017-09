…you might be a psychopath. It’s true! There was a study!!

New York University tested 200 people for psychopathic traits, and also had them listen to 260 songs.

What were the results? People with the most psychopathic traits tended to enjoy rap songs . . . specifically “No Diggity” by Blackstreet and Eminem’s “Lose Yourself”!

So if you often vomit on your sweater and it’s Mom’s spaghetti, you might be a psychopath!