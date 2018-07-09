If you have pets a TV interview from home may be a bad idea!
By Jeremy Kaufman
|
Jul 9, 2018 @ 7:08 PM

A Polish political scientist and historian was trying to discuss something serious on TV when his cat took over and climbed on his head.

Jerzy Targalski was speaking about the Polish Supreme Court crisis. In the middle of the interview, the cat jumped on his shoulder. The cat proceeded to take a spot on his head. Targalski remained unfazed and continued his conversation.

The footage was cut out of the interview but the non-used footage was posted on Twitter for the world to see.

Have your pets ever embarrassed you in public? -Suits

 

