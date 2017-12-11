ICWPoetrySlam – And the winner is….

All the entries were creative & fabulous, but there can only be one winner!
The votes are in & the winner of the “It Can Wait” Poetry Slam is Jacob Aronowitz! Congratulations Jacob!!!
#1
I wrote this poem, and I am hoping to win an iPhone!! #ICWPoetrySlam #979wrmf #pickmeplease @ATTPioneers pic.twitter.com/MOMTl8mNCY
— Jacob Aronowitz (@Supersushi28) November 30, 2017
#2
#ICWPoetryslam No text or call is worth a wreck. Picking up can break your neck. So when the phone rings please hesitate and say to yourself IT CAN WAIT. Taking a call can take a life, that of a daughter, brother or wife. So if tempted to take the bait just remember IT CAN WAIT.
— Joan kieffer (@joan_kieffer) November 28, 2017
#3
We are all impacted when you drive distracted
What comes next when you take that text?
All that’s important lost in just one moment
We all stay striving if you just keep driving
So don’t take the bait because It Can Wait@ATTPioneers #ICWpoetryslam#ItCanWait
— manny quintana (@mannykbquintana) November 29, 2017
#4
Text and drive
risks our lives
You know it can wait
but your mind does not equate
These actions
as infractions
What will it take
for you to contemplate
That you could take a life
and cause so much strife#ATTPIONEERS #IPHONE8 #ICWPoetrySlam #itcanwait
— Jessica Reyes (@jessooca8) November 22, 2017
#5
You know it’s there.
You know it can wait.
Don’t let a text
Decide your fate.@ATTPioneers #Itcanwait#ICWPoetrySlam
— Michael Henderson (@Mikey_Mike1234) November 29, 2017
Which is your favorite #ICWPoetrySlam poem?
- #1 (59%, 315 Votes)
- #5 (22%, 118 Votes)
- #4 (19%, 101 Votes)
- #2 (0%, 2 Votes)
- #3 (0%, 2 Votes)
Total Voters: 538