#ICWPoetrySlam – And the winner is….

All the entries were creative & fabulous, but there can only be one winner!

The votes are in & the winner of the “It Can Wait” Poetry Slam is Jacob Aronowitz! Congratulations Jacob!!! 

#1

#2

#3

#4

#5

Which is your favorite #ICWPoetrySlam poem?

  • #1 (59%, 315 Votes)
  • #5 (22%, 118 Votes)
  • #4 (19%, 101 Votes)
  • #2 (0%, 2 Votes)
  • #3 (0%, 2 Votes)

Total Voters: 538

Loading ... Loading ...

