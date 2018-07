My son Hunter and I are HUGE Walking Dead fans! We’ve been to Woodbury, we’ve been to Alexandria, we’ve been to Terminus! It’s all part of the Zombie Tours with Atlanta Movie Tours!

We even went to Walker Stalker Con in Atlanta and met tons of the stars of the show! We have a whole room in our house dedicated to The Walking Dead! Told ya…big fans.

Season 9 looks amazing as usual! Can’t wait til the premier on October 7th on AMC!