We’ve loved the John Lennon GD, the Queen GD, the Valentine’s Day GD…but today’s? It’s a man with an arrow to his brain, to a nose, to burning toast. WHAT DOES IT ALL MEAN?

Well, I googled it….and it’s the celebration of the 127th birthday of Wilder Penfield the man who developed brain surgery’s methods in the treatment of epilepsy!

