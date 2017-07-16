Hot Mugshot Guy Caught Cheating on Wife

Jeremy Meeks, aka “hot mugshot guy” is once again in the public eye and this time it’s not because he is cute. The now male model who skyrocketed to fame after his 2014 mugshot for felony gun possession went viral, was spotted earlier this month getting hot and heavy with Topshop heiress Chloe Green on a luxury yacht in Turkey. The only problem is, Meeks is married with three kids. According to sources Meeks’ wife of eight years was completely shocked and “humiliated” when the photos came out. The source said that she believed her husband was away doing a modeling gig, not on vacation with another woman.

Since the incident, the couple has spoken about getting a divorce and Meeks even filed papers last week.

A source told ENews that Meeks “still loves his wife and doesn’t want to harm the children in anyway, however, since rising to fame, his whole outlook on life has changed and when his marriage began to fall apart, he started looking for love in other places. ”

Though many sources have been speaking of the pair, neither Meeks nor Green has spoken publicly about the incident, however, the two were photographed again Friday kissing by a pool in Los Angeles and leaving a popular restaurant hand in hand at 12am.

Meanwhile, Meeks soon to be ex-wife shared a photo of herself celebrating her birthday with her family before deleting it and hours before that wrote “Better to be slapped with the truth than kissed with a lie.”

Green also took to her Instagram and posted a photo of her, Meeks, and Meeks manager with the caption “Just the Beginning. We appreciate all the love and the hate.” before deleting her Instagram account.

