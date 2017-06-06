Could a “High School Reunion” be in store for the cast of SAVED BY THE BELL???

Oh please be true, please be true, please be true!

Elizabeth Berkley a.k.a Jessie Spano teased about a possible’Saved by the Bell’ Revival to US Weekly!

The cast of ‘Saved By The Bell’ reunited in 2015 for the Tonight Show and apparently they all loved it. I just hope they loved it enough to work together again! Eizabeth Berkley recently stated that no one seems to be against the idea if the right opportunity came up! Though the cast is mostly working on their own projects, none of them are doing anything too demanding that they couldn’t make a little “high school reunion” happen. If Full House can make a return via NETFLIX, so can Saved by the Bell, if you ask me!!!

