Apparently others have thought the same great idea! So if you’re looking for a venue to get married, Taco Bell started marrying people last year at their Las Vegas location and have had 60 so far, with 25 already planned for this wedding season.

What if you can’t make it to Vegas’ Taco Bell to get hitched, don’t sweat it. You can also get Taco Bell wedding attire online at Taco Bell’s Taco Shop.

Would you get married using Taco Bell or a Taco Bell theme? Or perhaps McDonald’s?