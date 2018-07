We’re getting to see our first glimpses of Chris Hemsworth who will be starring in an updated version of Men In Black.

Hemsworth will be joined by Liam Neeson, Tessa Thompson and Kumail Nanjiani for the movie. This time, the alien hunt goes to London.

A picture of Hemsworth on set shows him wearing the tradition MIB uniform of a white shirt and black tie.

No details of the full plot or release date have been given. But do we really care?! These movies are always fun!