How cool is this? Football great Andre Branch stopped by the station today!

I asked him what part he played on the team and he laughed at me. I also asked him which football teams costume he likes best. After again laughing AT me, he said obvi he loves the colors of the Dolphins BEST!

Look for Andre (#50) trying to take down an Quarterback he can get his hands on! But he better not hurt my Aaron Rodgers! #GoPackGo!

