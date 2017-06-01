Harvard, Here I Come!

Harvard University just released a new course for students this coming fall. A Game of Thrones themed class! Coursework will include how the fantasy world of Westeros compares to what life was really like in medieval times. The professors hope the “Game of Thrones” themed history class will prove an effective “recruitment tool” that encourages more students to sign up for medieval studies courses. I want to sign up!!!! Can we dress in “garb”? I have all the outfits! I want to sign up now! Looks like I will be applying to Harvard University, Class of ’22, baby!